KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF) Short Interest Update

KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,513,100 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the August 31st total of 1,869,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,080.8 days.

OTCMKTS:KWGPF remained flat at $$0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday. KWG Group has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average of $1.32.

Get KWG Group alerts:

KWG Group Company Profile

KWG Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, development, and sale of real estate properties. The company operates through three segments: Property Development, Property Investment, and Hotel Operation. Its property portfolio includes mid- to high-end residential properties, serviced apartments, villas, offices, hotels, and shopping malls.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for KWG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KWG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.