KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF) Short Interest Update

KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,513,100 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the August 31st total of 1,869,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,080.8 days.
OTCMKTS:KWGPF remained flat at $$0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday. KWG Group has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average of $1.32.
KWG Group Company Profile
