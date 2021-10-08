Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.000-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.

KLIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.00.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $55.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.24. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $424.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 20.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently 58.95%.

In other news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $89,577.29. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,000.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,016 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $24,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.