Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) PT Raised to $180.00

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) had its price target boosted by analysts at Barclays from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.38% from the company’s current price.

KRNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kornit Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $144.72 on Wednesday. Kornit Digital has a 52-week low of $63.52 and a 52-week high of $164.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 328.92 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.35.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $88.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Kornit Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 131.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kornit Digital will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRNT. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 4.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 0.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 5.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

