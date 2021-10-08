Kootenay Silver (CVE:KTN) Trading 24.3% Higher

Kootenay Silver Inc. (CVE:KTN)’s share price traded up 24.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.23. 445,697 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 324,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Separately, Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Kootenay Silver from C$0.57 to C$0.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Get Kootenay Silver alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$70.52 million and a PE ratio of -31.43.

Kootenay Silver Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties Mexico and Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. It primarily holds interests in the La Cigarra silver project covering approximately 18,000 hectares located within the Parral Mining District in the state of Chihuahua, north central Mexico; Promontorio and La Negra silver discoveries situated in Sonora, Mexico; Columba Silver project located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and Copalito Silver-gold project located in Sinaloa, Mexico.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Kootenay Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kootenay Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.