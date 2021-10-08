Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given a €16.10 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.10 ($18.94) price target on Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.90 ($17.53) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €13.23 ($15.56).

ETR:KCO opened at €10.25 ($12.06) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 3.40. Klöckner & Co SE has a twelve month low of €4.71 ($5.54) and a twelve month high of €13.49 ($15.87). The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is €11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is €11.32.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

