Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Klepierre SA is a real estate investment trust. The company provides shopping center property primarily in Europe. It also offers development, rental, property and asset management services. Klepierre SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KLPEF. HSBC downgraded Klépierre from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Klépierre from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS KLPEF opened at $21.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.76 and its 200 day moving average is $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Klépierre has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $31.28.

About Klépierre

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust which focuses primarily on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: France-Belgium, Scandinavia, Italy, Iberia, Netherlands, Germany, and CE & Turkey. Its portfolio includes Field’s, Hoog Catharijne, Prado, Rives d’Arcins, L’esplanade, Centre Bourse, Milanofiori, Allum, Colombia, Okernsenteret, Viva, Galleria Boulevard, and Place d’Armes.

