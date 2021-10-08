Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Shares Acquired by DCF Advisers LLC

DCF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Kirkland’s worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the second quarter worth $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Kirkland’s during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Kirkland’s during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kirkland’s during the first quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland’s during the first quarter valued at $210,000. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $123,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KIRK traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.24. 3,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,380. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.40. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $34.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.89.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $114.79 million during the quarter. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 37.71% and a net margin of 6.10%.

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Kirkland’s from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Kirkland’s Profile

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

