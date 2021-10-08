Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.25.

KL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KL. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 19.9% in the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the second quarter valued at about $456,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 80.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,281,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,358,000 after purchasing an additional 570,427 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 6.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 144,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 17.3% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KL traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.66. The company had a trading volume of 91,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,632. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.02 and its 200 day moving average is $40.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.66. Kirkland Lake Gold has a fifty-two week low of $31.72 and a fifty-two week high of $51.78.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $662.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

