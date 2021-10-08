Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €91.64 ($107.81).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KGX. Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Kion Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Shares of FRA:KGX opened at €79.60 ($93.65) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €86.89 and a 200 day moving average price of €86.58. Kion Group has a 12-month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 12-month high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.