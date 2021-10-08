Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) Trading Down 4.5%

Kin and Carta plc (LON:KCT) traded down 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 274 ($3.58) and last traded at GBX 274 ($3.58). 314,329 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 329,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 287 ($3.75).

Separately, Numis Securities raised their price objective on Kin and Carta from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 295 ($3.85) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 275.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 231.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £463.91 million and a PE ratio of -17.24.

Kin and Carta plc provides digital transformation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company helps its clients to invent, operate, and market digital products and services. It offers tech and data-led management consulting services; software engineering and product design services; and digital marketing and customer connected services.

