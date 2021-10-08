Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) PT Lowered to C$0.70

Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Fundamental Research from C$2.23 to C$0.70 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of CVE KIDZ opened at C$0.66 on Wednesday. Kidoz has a twelve month low of C$0.42 and a twelve month high of C$1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$86.74 million and a PE ratio of 350.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Get Kidoz alerts:

Kidoz Company Profile

Kidoz Inc develops and sells kid-tech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. It also owns and develops mobile KidSafe advertising network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edu-games platform, and the Rooplay originals games library.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Kidoz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kidoz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.