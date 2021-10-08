Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) will report $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kforce’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. Kforce posted earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kforce will report full year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. Kforce had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company had revenue of $403.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.31 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other Kforce news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 15,308 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $964,710.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 5,992 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $359,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,308 shares of company stock valued at $2,522,040. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kforce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kforce by 26.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Kforce by 42.8% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Kforce by 33.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.20. 233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,874. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.46. Kforce has a 52-week low of $33.98 and a 52-week high of $67.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Kforce’s payout ratio is presently 39.69%.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

