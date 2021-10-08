Keybank National Association OH Takes Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 831 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,609,000. Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,884,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of NICE by 7.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,091,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,012,551,000 after buying an additional 292,591 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of NICE by 525.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,047,000 after buying an additional 212,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NICE by 33.8% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 786,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,344,000 after buying an additional 198,722 shares during the last quarter. 63.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NICE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.73.

Shares of NICE opened at $264.25 on Friday. NICE Ltd. has a 52-week low of $211.25 and a 52-week high of $304.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $282.07 and its 200-day moving average is $252.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.92, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.79.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $458.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.97 million. NICE had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 11.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

