Keybank National Association OH Sells 102,838 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 102,838 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,108.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.1% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 125.4% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $103.25 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.28 and a fifty-two week high of $107.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.00.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

