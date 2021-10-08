Keybank National Association OH Reduces Position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 22.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in IAA were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 4.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 121.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 8.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 25.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IAA opened at $57.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. IAA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.16 and a 12-month high of $66.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.59.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $445.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.86 million. IAA had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 266.73%. IAA’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

