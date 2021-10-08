Keybank National Association OH Raises Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 9.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $3,137,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 287,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,601,000 after acquiring an additional 36,669 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,946,000 after acquiring an additional 40,802 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth $1,815,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 278,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,068,000 after acquiring an additional 36,129 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $115.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $96.40 and a 52-week high of $122.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.01.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.83.

In other news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,232.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total transaction of $1,806,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

