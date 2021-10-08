Keybank National Association OH Makes New $319,000 Investment in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $250,918,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $225,701,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $180,958,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $98,718,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $76,502,000.

Shares of DFUS stock opened at $48.18 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.61.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.