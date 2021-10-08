Keybank National Association OH Lowers Stock Position in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 9,341.9% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,839,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,919,000 after buying an additional 8,745,892 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 7.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,487,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,520,000 after purchasing an additional 247,115 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 725.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,533,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,975 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 3.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,351,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,027,000 after purchasing an additional 46,626 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 6.9% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 648,491 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after purchasing an additional 41,605 shares during the period. 19.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHLX opened at $11.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.79. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.45 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 111.76% and a return on equity of 96.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.38%. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

In related news, insider Steven Ledbetter acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $49,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

