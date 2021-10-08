Keybank National Association OH Buys 1,439 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in US Foods were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of US Foods by 58,898.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,770 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,990,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of US Foods by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,125,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,909,000 after acquiring an additional 110,707 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of US Foods by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of US Foods by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 102,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USFD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, US Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In other news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $573,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USFD opened at $37.28 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.82 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of -372.76 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.56.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

