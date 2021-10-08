Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.582-$1.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.32 billion-$12.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.47 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.05. The company had a trading volume of 115,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,368,660. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.23.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 1st that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

KDP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a d rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.67.

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,349,495.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Whitmore bought 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,198.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

