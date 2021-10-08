Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KRYAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kerry Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Get Kerry Group alerts:

Shares of KRYAY traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.20. 5,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.01. Kerry Group has a 1 year low of $118.28 and a 1 year high of $153.37. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 0.67.

Kerry Group Plc engages in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Taste & Nutrition; and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment manufactures and distributes an innovative portfolio of taste & nutrition solutions and functional ingredients & actives for the global food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.