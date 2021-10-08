Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) will post $1.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kemper’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.48 billion and the lowest is $1.43 billion. Kemper reported sales of $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kemper will report full year sales of $5.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $5.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($2.78). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 4.20%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kemper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

In related news, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.17 per share, with a total value of $99,255.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $1,540,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,504.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,095. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 3.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 92,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 731.2% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 40,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 35,786 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,654,000 after buying an additional 6,931 shares during the period. WBI Investments acquired a new position in Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Kemper by 762.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 163,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,062,000 after purchasing an additional 144,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $68.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.75. Kemper has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $83.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

