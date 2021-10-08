Kempen Capital Management N.V. Sells 394 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Amgen by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,954,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $486,180,000 after buying an additional 1,100,742 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,954,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $735,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,236 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Amgen by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,358,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $601,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,402,520,000 after purchasing an additional 879,184 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,044,000. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $209.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.11 and a 200-day moving average of $237.78. The company has a market cap of $118.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $208.53 and a one year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.41%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.70.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

