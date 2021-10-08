Kempen Capital Management N.V. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,699,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $534,941,000 after acquiring an additional 28,294 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,678,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,207,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,059,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,745,000 after acquiring an additional 181,255 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,797,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,236,000 after acquiring an additional 30,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 102.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,631,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $50.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.09. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $44.41 and a 52-week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

