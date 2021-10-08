Kempen Capital Management N.V. Makes New $87,000 Investment in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Sovarnum Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $393,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 237,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,327,000 after purchasing an additional 16,820 shares during the last quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 447.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP now owns 130,735 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 106,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 862,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $135,775,000 after purchasing an additional 317,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.56.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV opened at $164.80 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $92.56 and a 52-week high of $170.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.72. The stock has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 45.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.06.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

