Katalyo Reaches One Day Volume of $150,179.00 (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One Katalyo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000267 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Katalyo has traded up 11.4% against the dollar. Katalyo has a total market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $150,179.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00060985 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.55 or 0.00092345 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.24 or 0.00137454 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,729.10 or 0.99986843 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,689.32 or 0.06740168 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com

Buying and Selling Katalyo

