KARMA (KARMA) Price Reaches $0.0088 on Top Exchanges

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One KARMA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, KARMA has traded up 105.5% against the US dollar. KARMA has a total market cap of $47.78 million and $225.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

