Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR) Receives $14.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.88.

Several brokerages have commented on KLTR. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Kaltura stock opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. Kaltura has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.69.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.06 million. As a group, analysts predict that Kaltura will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Kaltura Company Profile

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

