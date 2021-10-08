Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

JBAXY traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $13.59. 25,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,748. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.17. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 12 month low of $8.67 and a 12 month high of $14.01.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

