JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) to “Hold”

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $200.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CDW. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CDW presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $177.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14. CDW has a 12 month low of $117.02 and a 12 month high of $203.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CDW will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $16,166,483.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $667,726.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,667,672.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,746 shares of company stock worth $18,057,427 in the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in CDW by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in CDW by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,057 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in CDW by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,832 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CDW by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in CDW by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,063,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $185,710,000 after acquiring an additional 33,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

