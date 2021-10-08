JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Target Price to $297.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $346.00 to $297.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $383.63.

DE opened at $344.09 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $362.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $106.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a one year low of $221.73 and a one year high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 3.7% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 17.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.0% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 16.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

