JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 9,901 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,587,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,901 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $69,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $809,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,361.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 58,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 54,842 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 911,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,812,000 after acquiring an additional 358,922 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 16,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WPM shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.82.

WPM opened at $37.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.51. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $51.43.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 50.90%. The company had revenue of $330.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

