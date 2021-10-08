JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 69,317 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 719,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 69,317 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.55% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $67,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 5,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $725,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 14.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,051,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,457,000 after buying an additional 129,492 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 133,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,524,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.0% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 56,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHRW opened at $89.64 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.67 and a 12 month high of $106.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHRW shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.31.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $246,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

