JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 542,289 Shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 987,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542,289 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in 51job were worth $76,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JOBS. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of 51job during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of 51job by 601.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 51job during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of 51job by 300.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in 51job by 34.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JOBS opened at $68.31 on Friday. 51job, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $79.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup cut 51job from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

