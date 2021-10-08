JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 16.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 351,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70,192 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $73,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 131,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,703,000 after purchasing an additional 42,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,641. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $213.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $217.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.50. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $128.46 and a one year high of $228.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

AVY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.73.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

