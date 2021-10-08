JPMorgan Chase & Co. Invests $64.77 Million in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,363,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,768,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $475,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $957,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

CFLT opened at $67.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.36. Confluent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.71 and a 1-year high of $74.25.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $88.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.48 million. Equities analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CFLT. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $40.40 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Confluent from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.40 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.99.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

