JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 351,666 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 137.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 607,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351,666 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $75,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth $48,389,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 517.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,490,000 after acquiring an additional 399,960 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Oshkosh by 71.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 669,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,455,000 after purchasing an additional 278,228 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oshkosh by 46.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 780,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,654,000 after purchasing an additional 248,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 7,831.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 247,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,794,000 after purchasing an additional 243,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $106.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.96. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Oshkosh from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.73.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

