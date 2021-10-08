JOST Werke (ETR:JST) Stock Price Up 0.5%

JOST Werke AG (ETR:JST)’s stock price rose 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €47.60 ($56.00) and last traded at €47.40 ($55.76). Approximately 14,684 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 35,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at €47.15 ($55.47).

JST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of JOST Werke in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of JOST Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Get JOST Werke alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €53.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is €52.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.32 million and a PE ratio of 16.40.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for JOST Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOST Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.