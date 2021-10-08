John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

WDGJF has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

OTCMKTS WDGJF remained flat at $$2.98 during trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average is $3.36. John Wood Group has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $4.70.

John Wood Group Plc is an energy service company. It engages in the provision of engineering, production support, maintenance management and industrial gas turbine overhaul, and repair services to the oil and gas and power generation industries. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Asset Solutions EAAA, Asset Solutions Americas, Technical Consulting Solutions, and Investment Services.

