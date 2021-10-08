John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 327.17 ($4.27).

WG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other John Wood Group news, insider David Kemp purchased 1,859 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 215 ($2.81) per share, with a total value of £3,996.85 ($5,221.91). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,991 shares of company stock valued at $429,583.

Shares of LON WG traded up GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 224.50 ($2.93). The stock had a trading volume of 1,740,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,810. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87. The firm has a market cap of £1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 230.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 243.21. John Wood Group has a 52-week low of GBX 197.45 ($2.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 367.20 ($4.80).

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

