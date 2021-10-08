Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is engaged in the distribution and production of food items and fast moving consumer goods through its retail and wholesale operations in Portugal and Poland. The Company carries its operations through its distribution, manufacturing and service segments. It operates mini-hyper and hypermarkets, supermarkets and cash and carry outlets, food service platforms and also manufactures margarines, soups, savory products, ice tea and cooking oils. The Company also represents and caterers products ranging from cosmetics to chocolates, ice-creams and confectionaries. It is also engaged in the development of a chain of coffee kiosks and restaurants. Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

Get Jerónimo Martins SGPS alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on JRONY. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

JRONY stock opened at $43.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.29. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a one year low of $30.45 and a one year high of $44.80.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (JRONY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.