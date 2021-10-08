Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Oxford Instruments plc’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OXINF)

Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the year.

A number of other analysts have also commented on OXINF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of OXINF stock opened at $33.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.58. Oxford Instruments has a 12 month low of $21.35 and a 12 month high of $37.28.

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

Oxford Instruments Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, rental, sale, and service of high technology tools and systems. It operates through the following segments: Materials and Characterization; Research and Discovery; and Service and Healthcare. The Materials and Characterization segment focuses on applied research and development, and commercial customers, enabling the fabrication, and characterization of materials and devices down to the atomic scale.

