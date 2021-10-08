Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on H.I.S. Co., Ltd.’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HISJF)

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for H.I.S. in a research report issued on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.91 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.89.

Get H.I.S. alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H.I.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

OTCMKTS:HISJF opened at $26.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.54. H.I.S. has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $26.02.

H.I.S. Company Profile

H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks, as well as provides airline tickets.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for H.I.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.I.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.