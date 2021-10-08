Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 93.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CYTK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

CYTK opened at $38.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 1.41. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $39.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 179.39% and a negative net margin of 269.48%. The business had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 11,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $345,429.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Cragg sold 2,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $77,616.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,281,831. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,488,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,991,000 after buying an additional 4,646,979 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,938,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,282,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 1,400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,706,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,616,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

