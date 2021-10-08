Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,290,000 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the August 31st total of 9,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $103,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 4,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JEF opened at $39.28 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group has a 1-year low of $18.78 and a 1-year high of $39.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 19.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

