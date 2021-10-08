Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of State Street in a report issued on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for State Street’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.05 EPS.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on STT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.92.

STT opened at $89.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. State Street has a 12 month low of $57.16 and a 12 month high of $94.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.03%.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 108.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,426,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $791,909,000 after buying an additional 4,895,354 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 321.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,577,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $300,554,000 after buying an additional 2,728,816 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 33.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $522,418,000 after buying an additional 1,575,482 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the second quarter worth $84,750,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 70.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,404,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $205,316,000 after buying an additional 994,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

