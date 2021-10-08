Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY)

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Stora Enso Oyj in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stora Enso Oyj’s FY2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

SEOAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Danske lowered Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.30 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stora Enso Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.86.

OTCMKTS SEOAY opened at $16.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.90 and its 200-day moving average is $18.91. Stora Enso Oyj has a one year low of $14.30 and a one year high of $20.91.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 7.43%.

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

