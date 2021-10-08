Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Textron in a research report issued on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Textron’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen raised shares of Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.38.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $73.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.84. Textron has a 52 week low of $31.82 and a 52 week high of $74.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $131,053.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Textron by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,518,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,991,883,000 after acquiring an additional 392,435 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Textron by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,760,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,634,014,000 after acquiring an additional 71,130 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Textron by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,594,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $522,271,000 after acquiring an additional 39,372 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Textron by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,951,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $478,027,000 after acquiring an additional 100,492 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,330,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $297,035,000 after purchasing an additional 12,818 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

