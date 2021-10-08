Jeff Mengoli Sells 3,000 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) insider Jeff Mengoli sold 3,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $152,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeff Mengoli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Jeff Mengoli sold 2,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $101,920.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Jeff Mengoli sold 2,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $111,120.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Jeff Mengoli sold 5,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $301,950.00.

NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $51.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.29. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $109.15.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $49.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.76 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.66% and a negative return on equity of 22.20%. Equities analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,124,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 5,761.1% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,443,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,102 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,837,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,221 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,305,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,610,000 after purchasing an additional 541,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,658,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.73.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

