Jacobi Capital Management LLC Makes New $27,000 Investment in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYF. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 52.5% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 12,511 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at $258,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 284,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 41.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,149,000 after purchasing an additional 43,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at $378,000.

NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $85.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.39. iShares US Financials ETF has a one year low of $54.42 and a one year high of $86.12.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

